Hy-Vee stores to begin limiting overnight hours

A major regional grocery chain will soon begin closing all its stores during the overnight hours.

Hy-Vee will limit store hours at all grocery store locations from 5 a.m.-midnight, seven days a week, according to Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman.

The change will take effect Monday, Feb. 10.

Most Hy-Vee locations are currently open 24/7, closing only on some holidays.

Gayman tells Dakota News Now the company is changing hours to "reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day."