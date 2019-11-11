Veterans Day free breakfast at Hy-Vee

Veterans were honored at Hy-Vee Monday morning.

The area grocery store hosted its annual Veterans Day Breakfast. The complimentary meal was given to veterans and those active duty service members as a way to say thanks for their service.

The company expected to serve more than 90,000 meals across the region.

In addition, the company is currently fundraising for military members. Those buying groceries can simply round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and those proceeds will go towards Hy-Vee's Homefront Round Up.

The company will match all donations up to $100,000.