I-229 reduced to single lane traffic beginning Friday

Interstate 229, north and southbound in Sioux Falls, will be reduced to one lane east of the Cliff Avenue exit beginning Friday.

South Dakota Department of Transportation expects the lane closures to last 7-10 days.

The lane closures allow for an application of a high friction surface treatment on the highway curves to improve driver safety.

Motorists can expect congestion during the day, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours and are encouraged to use an alternate route during this time.

The surface treatment is part of the $36.5 million project being completed on I-229 and 26th Street.

The completion date for this project is Nov. 13, 2020.