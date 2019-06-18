'I will always love you': Teen who drowned Saturday remembered

Family and friends held a vigil Monday night for their lost loved one, Shawn Briggs. His kayak overturned in Covell Lake. He was just one month short of his 18th birthday.

He was trying to pull his friend Melvin Cole to safety, but Shawn did not make it out of the water. Now, family and friends are finding a way to remember him just days after the accident.

Family and friends have been through the worst these past few days with the loss of a friend, son and brother. Now they're coming together to remember the life he lived.

It all started as fun and then it took a turn for the worst. The last thing Shawn’s brother Kevin remembers seeing of him was a Snapchat that showed he and his friend Melvin were out on the lake kayaking.

Then, Kevin got a call from Melvin explaining everything that happened, but after that call he was confused how his little brother drowned because he knew how to swim.

"That’s all we did, we fished swimming like this is nothing like we swim in lakes with alligators,” Shawn’s brother, Kevin Faulk said.

Nobody could reach Shawn after seeing that Snapchat. His mother Michelle had a gut feeling that something bad happened to her son, to her surprise something she was about to receive, the worst news anyone could get.

"He died a hero that says it itself," Shawn’s mother, Michelle Fox said.

"For him to turn around and go help his friend, they say everybody's on this earth for something and I guess that was that something," Faulk said.

The family held a vigil for Shawn Monday night with many of his friends in attendance. His mother described him as a free spirit, always happy and had a big heart.

"The list could go on and on we'd be here all night," Fox said.

At one point she broke down and couldn't go on.

"I can't talk no more Mel," Fox said.

She's touched by how many friends showed up to remember him and says his friends will help keep his spirit alive right here in Sioux Falls.

"It’s been pretty hard we feel it every day and when it's someone young you know you almost feel like we should take it back or could take it back," Shawn’s friend, Michaela Bigeagle said.

But they say everything happens for a reason.

"Oh man we had so much plans we had so much plans that's why I’m basically still here. I just wanted to talk to him a little bit," Faulk said.

"It sucks that he couldn't be here today and that he couldn't make it he's only 17-years-old I don't believe that he deserved to go that soon," Bigeagle said.

And with him gone his mother had to say her final goodbyes.

"I will always love you and I want him back but I can't and I’m proud of him," Fox said.

Friends will be remembering him right here in Sioux Falls, but Kevin tells me that the family plans to take Shawn back to Louisiana where they're from.

The family is currently working to raise the funds to make that happen.

