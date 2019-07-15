ICE raids have South Dakota immigrants on edge

Threatened immigration raids have South Dakota migrant communities on edge. Those immigration raids were set to begin in some American cities Sunday.

They are to focus on about 2,000 people who've been ordered to leave the country.

KSFY News learned today that those who have migrated to Sioux Falls from other countries are on edge and worry that these planned raids may soon be happening here in South Dakota.

"The people in the community are just scared," Local Immigration Activist, Selene Zamorano said.

ICE raids were supposed to begin Sunday in nine major cities targeted by ice, but only minimal action has been reported so far. Those cities haven't reported any migrants apprehended yet, the deportation sweep falling short of expectations.

Local immigration activists Selene Zamorano and Rita Contreras have received many calls from people asking if the raids are coming to Sioux Falls.

"One of the main things that I tell them is make sure that you contact your lawyer and make sure you read your rights and make sure that you're up-to-date on everything," Zamorano said.

The raids are focusing on recent arrivals to the country, but immigrant communities across the U.S. and right here in Sioux Falls are still on a heightened alert for any type of activity. Zamorano said she believes people should feel safe here in Sioux Falls.

"I mean the community has embraced the people a lot," Zamorano said.

Some city officials are stepping in to help those affected while large groups around the world protest these raids.

"We're not going to be going out looking for people to arrest people," Officer Sam Clemens said with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

ICE has tweeted out that 'communities are safer when law enforcement agencies work together,' but in many communities nationwide, local law enforcement say they are not going to get involved.

"They come here looking for that American dream and then in one day, one night or just in a snap of a finger that can all be taken away from them," Local Immigration Activist, Rita Contreras said.

"Just because they have brown skin they tell you to go back to your country when you don't know maybe they're from the U.S.," Zamorano said.

The main thing the group wants to make sure of is that children are thought about when these raids are going on.

"They're just children. They were here because somebody brought them and they do not deserve to be under those circumstances," Zamorano said.

President Trump has stated that these raids will increase security in the U.S., that the priority is ridding the country of violent criminals and aggravated felons.

When KSFY spoke with Officer Clemens today he said it would have to be a special circumstance for local law enforcement to get involved and that’s very rare.

At this point there hasn't been any word of immigration raids to begin in South Dakota.

