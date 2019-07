IHOP is celebrating its birthday with 58 cent pancakes.

The International House of Pancakes was founded in 1958, hence the price tag for a short stack.

That's less than they cost when IHOP first opened.

These days, those three buttermilk pancakes usually cost about 6 bucks.

You still have a chance to get in on the deal, the promotion runs until 7 P.M. tonight at the Sioux Falls location.