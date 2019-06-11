IRS announces tax relief for victims of spring flooding, snowstorms

Victims of spring storms and flooding in South Dakota may qualify for tax relief from the Internal Revenue Service.

President Trump has declared that a major disaster occurred in the State of South Dakota. Following the recent disaster declaration for individual assistance issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced Tuesday that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief.

Individuals and households who reside or have a business in Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd, Yankton, Ziebach counties, the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation, and the Rosebud Reservation may qualify for tax relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after March 13, 2019 and before July 15, 2019, are granted additional time to file through July 15, 2019. This includes the quarterly estimated income tax payment due on June 17, 2019.

In addition, penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after March 13, 2019, and before March 28, 2019, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by March 28, 2019.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies automatic filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area must call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.