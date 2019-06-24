'Ice Cream Man' makes a difference in many people's lives during hard times

"I never charge anybody for it I just give them ice cream," Truck Driver, Brant Aderman said.

You can call him the 'Ice Cream Man.' Brant's been driving a truck for 30 years. He only makes it home three to four days out of the month so when he can get out of his truck and do something to benefit someone else it makes him happy.

"I began getting lots of messages on Facebook. People started messaging me and asking me if I could come and visit if I could bring the truck that it would really bring their spirits up a little bit," Aderman said.

Here close to home he's met a 2-year-old boy who was assaulted and has plans to meet another family who recently lost their newborn son.

"If it brings happiness then I should do it especially to people that are suffering this kind of stuff it's a good thing," Aderman said.

He’s heard from many families who want a boost after a tragedy and his ice cream truck is that one thing that'll do it.

"I got sores on my thumbs from answering people and responding to everyone that messages me," Aderman said.

The ice cream man's got every flavor of Klondike bar you can think of and he always keeps those Choco Tacos in stock.

He's had a couple child deaths in his family that have hit him really hard so he wants people to know they can get through it. He said he's just compassionate and empathetic like that.

"My son will be six next month and I couldn't bare that thought of losing a child, it's just too much," Aderman said.

For once in his life he says he's making a difference in the world.

"As long as I got a music box and I got ice cream up there I need to do it," Aderman said.

