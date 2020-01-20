Ice, wind beach Pierre paddleboat

A historic Pierre-based paddleboat has been pushed onto the shore by strong winds and ice-covered water.

The boat, named "Sunset, is owned and operated by Steamboat, Inc. The company posted to Facebook Saturday that it was fighting with "Mother Nature" all week, and finally lost.

Steamboat Inc. brought the boat up to Pierre in 2016 and now offers tours along the Missouri River during the warmer months.

Despite the setback, Steamboat Inc. said they are developing a plan to recover, and will have the boat "better than ever" before the 2020 season kicks off.

"God doesn’t give us more than we can handle," the post ended.