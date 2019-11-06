Icy roads lead to several crashes Wednesday morning

Slick roads are creating poor driving conditions across eastern South Dakota, resulting in several crashes around the Sioux Falls area.

KSFY News has received reports of dozens of minor accidents and slide-ins around Sioux Falls Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Both the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol have issued advisories asking drivers to slow down Tuesday morning.

You can find the latest driving conditions from the South Dakota Department of Transportation here.