Impacting the community by donating blood

People in Sioux Falls did their part in making a difference in the community by donating blood Friday.

KSFY teamed up with several businesses to sponsor the 5th Annual "All American Blood Drive." Eighty-eight people were able to donate blood Friday morning which saves up to 264 patients' lives.

The blood drive is held the Friday before labor day because this weekend is one of the top three holidays when blood usage is extremely high.

"Everything that's donated on the Blood Mobile stays here for local use," said Ken Versteeg, Community Blood Bank executive director. "We're owned by Sanford and Avera and we provide blood for 34 hospitals all the way up to Aberdeen, down to Vermillion, out to Chamberlain, and over to Esterville, Iowa. And the need is extremely strong for those 34 hospitals and including all of Sioux Falls."

The blood bank needs 550 units of blood each week to meet the demand at local hospitals.