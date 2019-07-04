Improvements made to Mobridge rodeo stadium

The Mobridge Rodeo is celebrating it's 74th year with a carnival, parade, and of course the rodeo.

Members with the Rodeo Foundation organized major renovations to the stadium. Those renovations are being used for the first time during the celebration.

"Last night was our first rodeo obviously, tonight, and obviously the fourth is the flagship, everybody wants to come out to that one and see the fireworks," Darrell Schlupp, the President of the Mobridge Rodeo Foundation said.

The rodeo is a three day event that brings people to Mobridge from all over.

"So it usually does build over the three days, attendance increases, obviously people traveling here, it just seems to get better, and mostly everybody has the fourth off," Schlupp said.

The Mobridge Rodeo Foundation raised money to make major improvements to the stadium.

"We put new bleachers in the back area here, we put up a complete new grandstand , all new seating in there, complete new lighting system in the arena, which is pretty exciting," Schlupp said.

People who have been working at, or attending the rodeo for years love the new look.

"It makes it a very enjoyable place to come when you know the committee is working hard all year long to be ready for the next season, a 74 year tradition for Mobridge, and it doesn't get much better than this," Scott Grover, the Rodeo Announcer said.

The renovations are not complete, the leaders of the rodeo foundation still have work they want to complete.

This is a project they have broken into two parts.

"The next phase of that which we'd like to have done by next year is to build a new building in the front, and also our restrooms which obviously need some updates," Schlupp said.

The long term goal is to make sure the rodeo continues to grow every year. Schlupp and the rest of the Rodeo Foundation think next year's 75th Anniversary will be the biggest celebration yet.

"If you show up out here and enjoy it with us for the next couple of days you'll get to see what we've done," Schlupp said.

The Rodeo Association needs to raise roughly another 1.1 million dollars to finish the project.