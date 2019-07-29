'In God We Trust' signs set to welcome students back next school year

Public school students are guaranteed to see something different when they walk on to campus this year in South Dakota. It will not be limited to classmates, curriculum, or new teachers, but they will also see the American motto ‘In God We Trust’ displayed in prominent locations. The reason being is Senate Bill 55 being signed into law by Governor Kristi Noem during the 2019 Legislative Session. This new law went into effect July 1 and requires the national motto of the United States to be displayed in public schools.

The displays must be at least 12-by-12 inches and must be approved by the school’s principal. Sioux Falls School District leaders have already hung 16-by-20 inch posters in all of their schools. The decision has received some opposition from South Dakotans and that includes members on both sides of the isle in congress.

“A good portion of my caucus was opposed to it,” said Democratic representative Jamie Smith. “We have a right in this country to worship God as we choose. We also have the right not to.”

Of the 19 House votes against the bill and 13 Senate votes against the bill, nine Republican members from each chamber voted against the bill. South Dakota also joins Kentucky in enacting this law.