In Her Shoes keynote speaker plans to share message of kindness

EmBe's annual In Her Shoes event is Thursday, February 6th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The breakfast starts at 7:30 AM and aims to empower women while raising money for Dress for Success.

The keynote speaker is Nicole Phillips. She is an author, blogger, and champion for women.

"The idea of women supporting women is powerful. When people come together to support women, who need not a handout but a hand up, to get back into the workforce, maybe for the first time or maybe to reenter the workforce, they need support," she said.

She plans to talk about perspective on February 6th.

"Because I really feel like the thoughts in our head are what gives us the energy to either move forward and help another or hold back," Phillips said. "And so I'm really going to encourage people to feel refreshed and renewed in the kindness that they show to others."

In Her Shoes benefits the programs offered within Dress for Success in Sioux Falls. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.