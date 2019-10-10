Inaugural event shows off students' work & raises money for Sioux Falls School District

The Public School Proud event is hosted by the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation. It is the first year for this event, which will be held on Thursday, November 7th from 6:00 PM until 9:30 PM. The event will be in the lower level of Raven Industries at 205 East 6th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $100, and the money raised will go to the foundation.

The Education Foundation provides academic grants for public school programs and helps support teachers and students within the Sioux Falls School District.

The $100 ticket includes entrance to the event, appetizers and desserts, one drink ticket, entertainment and a chance to win half the pot of ticket sales. A cash bar is also available. Instead of hiring outside talent, students within the school district will show off their talent.

The appetizers and desserts will be prepared by students from the CTE Academy. Students also created three fire pits that will be raffled off that night. You can purchase tickets to the event here.

Since 2008, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $450,000 to teachers within the district.