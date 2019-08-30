Inaugural vigil honors those affected by overdose

People die every day because of drug overdoses; 192 to be exact. Those statistics are also made up of people from within the immediate area as 38 people have died from a drug overdose in Minnehaha County from the beginning of 2018 through the end of June 2019. That's why Sioux Falls City Hall was the location for the Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil. It was an opportunity to remember those who lost their lives to overdose, as well as recognize those who have been revived.

"38 families are dealing with the fact that they lost a loved one," said Denise Blomberg who also lost her son Ryan to an overdose.

Blomberg spoke to a sentimental crowd about her memories of Ryan which included his musical talent, bilingual capabilities, and kindness. She says there is a stigma associated with overdose deaths and addiction needs to be erased. Blomberg challenges everyone to do a better job at making a difference in the lives of other families dealing with this pain. She knows everyone's challenges are unique, as well as their stories, but there is something many of them share.