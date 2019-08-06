Increase in algae blooms on Lake Kampeska

The people living on, and visiting Lake Kampeska have had a rough year. First it was flooding, now it's algae.

"We've actually had algae ever since June, and there's even little foam on it, and you don't want to swim in it," said Doris Wikey, a property owner at the lake.

Doris Wilkey has owned land on Lake Kampeska for sixty years. She never remembers a time when algae was as bad as it is this year.

"That's going to really impact everybody here at the lake, so the algae is very serious," Wilkey said.

She owns land on the north side of the lake, but everybody is feeling the effects of the algae.

"The wind blows out of the South, we get it in here. If it blows out of the North, they get it on the other side," Wilkey said.

Roger Foote is the Project Coordinator for the Upper Big Sioux River Watershed Project.

"There are hundreds of different species of algae, there are four harmful algae's that we are concerned with," Roger Foote, the Project Coordinator with the Upper Big Sioux River Water Shed Project, said.

Algae thrives off of nutrients, the flooding this year has played a big part in the amount the area has.

This year there has been a significant amount of nutrients for the algae to feed off of.

"Whatever you feed the most, grows the most," Foote said.

Algae does release toxins into the water when it blooms. The green algae isn't harmful to fish, but the blue-green algae can be fatal for fish.

Harmful or not, Doris Wilkey just wants to see the water clear again.

"The main thing we have to get done is figure out a way to stop all these things that are creating this algae," Wilkey said.

Roger Foote expects the algae to bloom to the top of the water at least two more times this summer.