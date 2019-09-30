Ind. trooper stops on way home to save 5-year-old boy choking in family van

While on his way home, an Indiana state trooper responded within 30 seconds to help save a 5-year-old boy, who had begun choking in his family’s minivan.

Indiana State Trooper Ben Reason performed the Heimlich manuever on 5-year-old Maddox Gates and saved his life. (Source: Indiana State Police/Family photos/WSB/Cox/CNN)

The Gates family was returning home Thursday from a vacation in Michigan when 5-year-old Maddox Gates woke up from a nap and threw up on himself, according to his mother Jill Gates.

"And then, I was calling his name, and he wasn't responding to me. His eyes were kind of over to the side and glazed a little bit," Jill Gates said.

Maddox’s father, Brad Gates, pulled off the road, so the family could call 911. But they were on a rural stretch of highway near Perrysburg, Indiana.

Brad Gates says he was terrified.

"To see your child like that and almost feel helpless, to an extent, because he's not responding and you don't really know what the cause is," he said.

That’s when the family says Indiana State Trooper Ben Reason seemed to appear out of nowhere. Reason, who had been headed home when he got the call, was able to do the Heimlich maneuver and save Maddox’s life.

"We can't thank him enough for stopping and doing what he did," Jill Gates said. "It’s like we had these angels watching over us.”

Maddox was taken to the hospital, where he spent several hours, before he was cleared to go home. The little boy is now back in Georgia with his family after surviving the terrifying experience.

Maddox’s parents think he may have had a seizure, which caused him to choke.

Reason has served with the Indiana State Police for seven years. Troopers receive first aid training every two years, according to a press release.

