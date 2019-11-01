City leaders ask for another $1.5 million for parking ramp

The parking ramp for Downtown Sioux Falls appears to have hit another snag.

City leaders are asking for another one-point-five million dollars to finish the project.

The initial budget for the construction project appears to have been exhausted.

$20.6 million dollars were allocated for the construction of a seven-story ramp that was supposed to anchor an additional eight stories of commercial building space.

A resolution to amend the funding will be discussed during Tuesday's city council meeting.