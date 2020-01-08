Injured man inside “tote” dropped off at hospital

Sioux Falls police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital with head injuries.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the Sioux Falls man was dropped off in a tote at a hospital around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the man had skull injuries.

Clemens said the police were able to identify the man through family members.

Police are not sure how he got the injuries.

Police are working to contact the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off.