Inmate Placed on Escape Status

The South Dakota Department of Corrections has placed an inmate on escaped-status after he left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center Saturday morning without authorization.

46-year-old Randy High Horse is a Native American man that is a little over six feet tall.

High Horse is a minimum-security inmate serving a five-year sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Hughes County.

Law enforcement asks you to contact them if you see High Horse or know of his whereabouts.

