Inmate arrested on child porn charges dies after hanging self in cell

A Sioux Falls man arrested on child pornography charges has died after hanging himself in his cell, authorities say.

Forty-year-old Travis Walter was found hanging in his cell just before noon on Sunday, according to Minnehaha County Jail Warden Mike Mattson. He died from his injuries Tuesday.

Police arrested Walter last Thursday after they received a tip he had suspicious images on his phone. Investigators confirmed the images were child pornography, and arrested Walter.

Mattson said Walter was a "general population" inmate and was being checked on every 30 minutes.

Authorities say an investigation has been conducted, and it did not reveal any criminal activity.