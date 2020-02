A South Dakota inmate has died while in custody, authorities say.

Sixty-eight-year-old David Stansbury died Saturday at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, according to the Department of Corrections.

Stansbury was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Minnehaha County. He was convicted in connection to the death of 24-year-old Marlin McLaughlin at a Sioux Falls home in 1993

Authorities say Stansbury died of natural causes.