Inmates helping people recover from addiction

Heather Shooter and Dawn Frazier are two inmates at the South Dakota Women's Prison.

"Before I came to prison I used to talk about wanting to do stuff for meth and stuff like that when I get sober," said Heather Shooter, current inmate and Founder of the 'Sober is Sacred' Group.

They started the 'Sober is Sacred' Group while behind bars to help make a difference in peoples lives.

"We get a lot of people that want to just sit with us, talk with us, pray with us," said Dawn Frazier, a current inmate, and Director of the Group.

The goal of the program is to help recovering meth addicts, and share personal experiences.

"It means a lot to me because I've been an addict for over twenty years, and meth has brought me to prison twice," said Shooter.

The organizers of the group have already hosted two anti-meth rallies from inside the prison, they feel it has really helped.

"I've seen a lot of positivity with the ladies here," said Frazier.

"The only thing we can do is talking circle, it's Native based, but we bring together women in the prison and talk about their problems or anything that deals with addiction," said Shooter.

The Warden of the South Dakota Women's Prison is happy to see the inmates taking a step in the right direction, and she was impressed with the rallies.

"These ladies went through the effort of designing the group and also they are the main ones that went through the effort of putting the event on inside the prison," said Wanda Markland

The project will continue inside the prison for as long as possible.

Heather Shooter is expected to be released shortly, she has big plans for the future of the project.