Innovation expo held in Sioux Falls

Several entrepreneurs and investors gathered in Sioux Falls for a chance to connect with one another.

The annual Innovation Expo was hosted by Startup Sioux Falls and the Enterprise Institute on Thursday. The conference aims to bring founders and funders together for breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

This year's speaker, Aneela Idnani, who's company HabitAware has been featured on Shark Tank, says the expo is an excellent opportunity for those want to make a change.

"Just knowing that this is a possibility to be able to listen to people telling their stories of how they started the companies, it just starts help getting the juices rolling," Idnani said.

The expo began 16 years ago in Brookings.