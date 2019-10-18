International conflict continues in Syria, hits home for Sioux Falls Kurdish-American

International tensions are hitting home in Sioux Falls. One Kurdish-American is being affected by President Donald Trump's decision to retract U.S. forces from Syria.

With northeast Syria now under a genocide watch many are calling out for help. Kurdish families here in Sioux Falls are feeling what their people are going through.

They feel confused as to why U.S. troops are no longer protecting at the Turkey-Syria border leaving a population feeling helpless and abandoned.

"Those are my people I belong to them," Kurdish-American, JuJu Abobakr said.

Abobakr and her family left the Kurdistan region of Iraq when she was only nine years old trying to find a way to America.

"When we were residing in Turkey waiting for our answer from the United Nations we sometimes had to tell people that we were Arabs and not Kurds because of the discrimination and prejudice," Abobakr said.

Families are in wars path battling bloody conflict in Syria. It’s been going on for the last eight years. It’s a dangerous situation leaving thousands dead and many injured.



After years of living in the U.S. and more talks of the Turks and Kurds, it leaves JuJu wondering why now?

"It completely breaks my heart when I hear all these things that are happening and as an American and as a Kurdish person I don't know how to feel about the decisions that are being made politically," Abobakr said.

President Donald Trump has pulled back U.S. forces in Syria saying 'it's not our border,' leaving political leaders on both sides asking for that decision to be reversed.

"They’ve done their best and they are fighting back, but they need a little help. I don't think it's too much to ask to be given a hand," Abobakr said.

She said it leaves the Kurds unprotected and vulnerable leading to more bloodshed. She sat at her desk doing homework at 3 a.m. when she came across a heartbreaking video online.

"And she was saying what good is bringing a child in the world if they're just going to die in my hands and it broke my heart," Abobakr said.

With Kurdish forces guarding ISIS prisoners and the chaos continuing to unfold at the border, a sense of worry is hard to miss. Especially if a resurgence and continued conflict between the two nations remain.

"I could not sit here in America very privileged and watch a video of my people, not even my people, a population of people dying because of violence," Abobakr said.

When something happens to the Kurds Abobakr says they all feel it. The war between the Turks and Kurds has been going on for years, JuJu saying it’s a fight to gain some sort of independence for a stateless nation.

The U.S. has stepped in and come to a cease-fire agreement with Turkey. Under Thursday’s agreement, the Kurds have four remaining days to get out of a 20-mile "safe zone" or Turkey will resume their attacks.

