Interstate 29 bridge work begins Tuesday in Sioux Falls

Southbound traffic on Interstate 29 will be reduced to one lane between 26th Street (Exit 78) and 12th Street (Exit 79) on Sept. 3 in Sioux Falls.

The lane closure will be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to allow for concrete patching on the bridge deck surface over Skunk Creek to be completed.

Drivers can expect delays during peak travel times and should be aware of equipment and workers adjacent to the traveled lane and remain alert for suddenly slowing, merging or stopped traffic.

