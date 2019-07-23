I-90 back open after crash near Brandon

A portion of Interstate 90 in southeast South Dakota temporarily closed due to an accident Tuesday morning.

The accident took place around 8:15 a.m. west of the Brandon exit.

Department of Public Safety Spokesman Tony Mangan says I-90 closed at mile marker 405 due to the crash. Traffic flow in both lanes resumed just before 9 a.m., though authorities are advising caution in the area until the crash is cleaned up.

There is no word yet on injuries in the crash. A medical helicopter landed at the scene of the crash around 8:45 a.m.