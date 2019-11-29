Interstate 90 closing from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border

On Friday night, South Dakota's Department of Transportation announced it would be closing Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming state line due to deteriorating weather conditions in the area.

The closure is set to happen at Midnight CST (11PM CST).

Heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds are forecast for the area as a winter storm system moves through the region. A Blizzard WARNING is in effect for much of western South Dakota.

The DOT reminds drivers that trying to avoid the interstate closure by taking state highways and county roads will not find conditions any better. They may in fact be worse.

