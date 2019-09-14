Interstate 90 reopens after flooding

South Dakota Department of Transportation staff reopened Interstate 90, but advise motorists to travel at reduced speeds.

There is still standing water over Interstate 90 east of the exit to Bridgewater both east and westbound. Lanes will be reduced to one along with reduced speeds and flaggers. Drivers are cautioned they will be driving through standing water and should consider alternate routes.

Interstate 90 westbound will be reduced to one lane at the bridge just east of Exit 374 to Montrose.

Officials are asking that motorists do not drive around barricades.