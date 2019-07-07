Invasive carp taking over South Dakota lakes and rivers

Game, Fish, and Parks fisheries biologist are finding ways to stop the invasive carp that have taken over South Dakota’s lakes and rivers.

Beginning in 2020 they'll find ways to monitor the growth of their populations.

South Dakota has many species of invasive carp swimming within the lakes and rivers, but they're not really helping keep the native species alive.

The invasive carp species has taken over the Big Sioux River, East Vermillion River and the James River and now biologist want to learn how they're migrating and reproducing with other fish. Earlier this spring carp were swimming across washed out roads due to the flooding.

"It's pretty widespread throughout the state it's in a lot of our lakes and rivers and it's very common for anglers to see those when they're out in boats or people who are out recreating," Fisheries Biologist, BJ Schall said.

If you're on the river you may have come across those jumping silver carp. They jump due to the vibrations in the water from boat motors, but why are the creatures swimming below South Dakota’s waters making such a mess?

"We consider them invasive because they have some kind of negative impact to the ecosystem or economically," Schall said.

Grass carp are the ones that feed on vegetation. Carp have a tendency to compete with some of the native species. They also hang out at the bottom of lakes and rivers stirring up sediment and making lakes look murkier.

"All of these species were brought over. Silver, Big Head and Grass were all introduced for aqua culture purposes essentially to clean up ponds," Schall said.

In 2020, Game, Fish, and Parks plans to learn more about the carp population. This hasn't been done since the early 2000's.

"We’re going to be also putting some transmitters into the fish and actually tracking their movements. One of things we don't really know is are they staying in our river systems or do they migrate out every year back into the Missouri River," Schall said.

Biologist are interested in seeing how much mixing is going on in these populations. Schall says it's not feasible to remove all carp especially since they're so wide spread now.

Fish kill was recorded in the Lake Andes area, but Schall says he wouldn't know what's causing the fish to die right now.