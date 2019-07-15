Investigation leads to arrest of Pierre man on charges of child abuse

A 29-year-old Pierre man has been arrested on child abuse charges.

According to the Pierre Police Department, they arrested Derek Berman Saturday morning on charges of Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor Under Age 7 and Aggravated Battery of an Infant.

On Friday, the law enforcement dispatch center received a report of a two-month-old infant having received serious, life-threatening injuries consistent with that of abuse. Detectives determined the injuries were caused by Berman and subsequently made the arrest.

Berman is being held without bond at the Hughes County Jail.