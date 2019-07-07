Traffic stop shooting sends one man to the hospital

Iowa DCI agents are investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting in Leon that resulted in one man being airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, an officer with the Leon Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 3:08 a.m. Sunday. During the traffic stop, the male driver sprayed the officer with a type of chemical agent. The officer fired his weapon in response and critically injured the driver. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.