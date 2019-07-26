Iowa: Fatal crash in Sioux County

A 17-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash near Granville, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred at 8:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 450th Street and Marsh Avenue, just north of Granville.

Jacob Koob, of Granville, was pronounced dead after being transported to Orange City Area Health.

Authorities said Isaac Conrad, 24, of Paulina, was driving a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 450th Street and Koob was driving a 2003 Buick Century southbound on Marsh Avenue when they collided at the intersection.

Conrad was also transported to Orange City Area Health but was later transferred to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.