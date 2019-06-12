Iowa Rock & Roll Music Association museum holding grand reopening Thursday

Iowa's rock and roll history will soon have a new home.

The Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association (IRRMA) is holding a grand reopening for its museum Thursday.

The museum is located at Arnold's Park in the Lake Okoboji area. The opening ceremony takes place Thursday at 3 p.m.

IRRMA initially created the museum several years ago to honor members of the Iowa's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The museum has been extensively redesigned by two former designers for the National Rock & Roll Museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

The redesign is part of a larger redevelopment project at Arnold's Park, which is investing millions of dollars in updating old facilities and adding new attractions.

You can find out more about the IRRMA Museum on the organization's website.