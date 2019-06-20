Iowa caseworker accused of assaulting dependent adult

Authorities have arrested a caseworker who they say beat a client in northwest Iowa.

Sioux County court records say 27-year-old Aaron Albaugh is charged with felony dependent adult abuse. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A court document says Albaugh worked for Hope Haven, which offers a variety of services, when he met with the 23-year-old man May 5 at an apartment in Rock Valley. The document says the man suffered sinus and skull fractures from the assault.

The document doesn't say what else occurred during the encounter.

