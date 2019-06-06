Iowa governor OK after chest pains prompt trip to hospital

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was taken to a hospital after experiencing chest pains but has returned to work at the Capitol.

The governor's office released a statement saying Reynolds noticed chest pains early Thursday and was taken to a hospital emergency room "out of an abundance of caution."

A doctor checked Reynolds and she was given blood tests, a chest X-ray and an electrocardiogram test, which is commonly used to evaluate the heart. After all the tests came back normal, the governor was released.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

