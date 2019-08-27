Iowa man accused of intentionally running over dog

An Iowa man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said he intentionally ran over a dog.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a person running over a dog. Authorities said evidence at the scene and a follow-up investigation led to charges being filed against 55-year-old Darwin Vink of Doon, Iowa.

Authorities said the dog died as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision.

*This article has been updated to reflect that Vink was charged but not arrested.