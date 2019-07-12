Iowa man convicted of child sexual abuse charge

A northwest Iowa man has been found guilty of sexually molesting a child.

Sixty-four-year-old Dale Montgomery of Hospers, Iowa was convicted in a Sioux County court Thursday, according to Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.

The case arose in May of 2018 when a child at school reported Montgomery had sexually touched the child.

Investigators discovered the child had previously disclosed the touching to peers and the child's mother at least two years earlier. During the investigation, a friend of Montgomery’s confronted him about the allegations, and Montgomery replied he didn’t do anything the child didn’t initiate first.

Montgomery pleaded not guilty, but was convicted after a three-day trial.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.