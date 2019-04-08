Iowa man fatally struck by vehicle driven by his wife

Authorities say an 82-year-old Dubuque man was fatally struck by a vehicle being driven by his wife.

Dubuque police say 84-year-old Mary Bockenstedt was backing out of a private driveway around 11:40 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle hit 82-year-old Walter Bockenstedt, pinning him underneath.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. His death remains under investigation.

