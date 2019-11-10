Iowa man receives 100-year sentence for 8-month-old's death

An 18-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for the death of his 8-month-old daughter after he pleaded guilty to several charges.

The Des Moines Register reports that Jayden Straight pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and several related charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Straight's daughter died in July 2018 after suffering serious internal injuries.

Prosecutors said that doctors determined the girl's injuries were the result of a deliberate assault.

Straight received the maximum sentence for each of the six charges he pleaded guilty to, and his sentences must be served consecutively up to 100 years total.

