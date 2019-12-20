Iowa school principal apologizes after nixing pizza party

An Iowa middle school principal is apologizing after denying students pizzas that had already been delivered to their classroom for a pizza party their teacher had promised them.

Brody Middle School Principal Thomas Hoffman intercepted the pizzas Thursday, citing the school's fairness and equal opportunity policy.

That led a parent of one of the denied students to post about the incident on social media, drawing thousands of angry responses. By late afternoon, Hoffman had issued a public apology, saying he was “overly strict” in applying the school's standards.

Hoffman says the school will accept pizzas expected to be delivered to the entire school on Friday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

