Iowa woman arrested at Grand Falls Casino on several charges including child endangerment

An Iowa woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after law enforcement said she was being disorderly at Grand Falls Casino. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Wihe Tonga brought a baby to Grand Falls Casino, crashed a golf cart, and assaulted the staff there.

Tonga was arrested and the baby was placed in the custody of the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Tonga faces charges of assault, child endangerment, public intoxication, reckless driving and criminal mischief, among other things. The charges of child endangerment and operating without owners consent are aggravated misdemeanors.