An Iowa woman is on the final ballot of athletes being considered for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Cheri Blauwet of Larchwood, Iowa is a three-time Paralympian in wheelchair racing. She has also won several national marathons, and was named to the USA Today All American Team in 2002.

Blauwet is one of nine Paralympian finalists up for consideration for the Hall of Fame. 15 Olympians are also up for consideration.

You can see the full ballot and vote here.