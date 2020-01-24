Iowans for Life march in Washington

A local Iowa pro-life group marched with thousands in the nation’s capital Friday for the annual March for Life.

Iowans for Life's Carissa Castellano stands on the National Mall with others from the group on Friday to join thousands for the 47th annual March for Life. (Source: GrayDC)

After a nearly 24-hour bus ride, Iowans for Life students and adults attended the March for Life rally and held pro-life signs during the march.

The event marks the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Roe versus Wade, making abortion legal across the country.

Carissa Castellano, a junior at Dowling Catholic High School, said she believes it is important to spread the pro-life message to others.

“Every life is so important, and just knowing that they’re being ended so easily, without even thought sometimes, it bothers me, and so if I can spread that concern and the unjustice to others, maybe it can spread more and it can stop," she said.

It was a historic year for the March, as President Trump spoke at the event, making him the first ever president to attend.

Other speakers at the March included Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte, and Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise.

Iowans for Life will be headed back to Iowa on Saturday night after a day of sightseeing.

