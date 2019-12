Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy after airstrikes

Hundreds of angry Iraqis, supporters of an Iran-backed militia, have tried to break into the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 militiamen in Iraq.

Protesters chant slogans against the U.S. during a protest against the U.S. strikes on the Hezbollah Brigades militia, in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan)

The incident came after supporters of the militia and mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood on Tuesday.

They then marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone and kept walking until they reached the sprawling U.S. Embassy complex there.

AP journalists saw the crowd try to push into the embassy, shouting “Down, down USA!”

The protesters apparently didn’t get beyond the outer wall of the embassy compound.

The attacked Iraqi militia vowed to retaliate Monday, a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the militia had been targeted over blame for a rocket attack last week that killed an American contractor.

The U.S. attack and the calls for retaliation represent a new escalation in the proxy war between the U.S. and Iran playing out in the Middle East.

