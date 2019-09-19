J&B Group closing manufacturing plant in Pipestone, MN

Pipestone gains a lot of attention for the national monument and the tourism it attracts. It also has strength in agriculture and local businesses. A substantial entity in its workforce will no longer be there though as meat manufacturer J&B Group is selling its Pipestone plant and consolidating to the headquarters in St. Michael, Minnesota. The ripple effects will be noticeable within the small community and plenty of people are shocked to hear the reality. Pipestone's Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce said, "This is very sad news for us to hear from a chamber and community perspective. J&B Group has been a long-time stalwart employer and a great community supporter of many organizations and efforts.

Staff from the Pipestone Area Chamber of Commerce and J&B Group are working to help the affected people transition towards their next step. That will either be relocating to St. Michael just northwest of the Twin Cities, or finding new work within the Pipestone community.