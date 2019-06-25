Jaci Hermstad receives second dose of experimental ALS medication

A Spencer, Iowa woman diagnosed with the same rare form of ALS that killed her twin sister more than eight years ago has now received her second dose of an experimental medicine that could stop the disease from progressing.

Jaci Hermstad received the infusion of medicine earlier today at a New York City hospital. Hermstad was assisting researchers in developing the medicine when she herself was then diagnosed in February of this year. Her twin sister, Alex, was diagnosed with this same rare form of ALS 11 years ago and lived for five years before succumbing to the illness. Being Alex's twin, Jaci was helping researchers unlock what secrets they could about the illness and along the way, helping them develop the medicine she is now taking.

Jaci received the first infusion of this medication earlier in June and tolerated it with no noticeable or long term side effects, This latest infusion is a double dose of the medicine.

The specific name of the experiment medication is Antisense Oligonucleotide. It is meant to stop the effects of a specific form of ALS with a P525L gene mutation. That mutation makes the disease even more aggressive in how it moves through the body.

Jaci's mother Lori tells KSFY News that Jaci is resting comfortably tonight as her doctors continue to evaluate her situation.