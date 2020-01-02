Jazz musician, ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ voice Jack Sheldon dies at 88

An acclaimed jazz trumpeter who was TV host Merv Griffin’s longtime sidekick has died. Jack Sheldon died Friday.

His manager said in a statement that the 88-year-old died of natural causes.

Sheldon was a prominent part of the West Coast jazz movement in the 1950s alongside fellow artists Art Pepper and Stan Kenton.

Sheldon’s tender horn solo on “The Shadow of Your Smile” helped earn it song of the year at the Grammys and best original song at the Oscars.

Sheldon’s distinctive voice was heard on “Schoolhouse Rock!” episodes including on “I’m Just a Bill.”

