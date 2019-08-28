Jean Rounds begins another round of cancer treatment Thursday

Senator Mike Rounds was at a Kiwanis Club meeting in Sioux Falls on Wednesday when he was asked about his wife, Jean Rounds. She was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year after doctors found an aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve.

Senator Rounds said the tumor was about the size of his fist when his wife was first diagnosed. Now, it's smaller than a golf ball. She has already gone through three treatments, which includes chemotherapy.

Senator Rounds said he and his wife left Wednesday night for another round of treatment that she would start Thursday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

"Can't say how much we have appreciated all of the prayers and the thoughts from people across the entire region," Sen. Rounds said. "Our goal is curative in nature, and we're getting there."

They will be at the Mayo Clinic for the next five days.